Left Menu

Fugitive's 13-Year Manhunt Ends in Arrest

A fugitive wanted for a 2012 murder in Thane, Maharashtra, has been captured in Bihar after 13 years. Mahanand Surujikant Mistry allegedly killed his roommate, Vinod Gupta, following a dispute. After years of evasion, he was caught at Kamta Colony, West Champaran, following a police tip-off.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 13-07-2025 11:15 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 11:15 IST
Fugitive's 13-Year Manhunt Ends in Arrest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

After 13 years on the run, a man wanted in connection with a murder case in Maharashtra's Thane district has been apprehended, police announced on Sunday. The fugitive, identified as Mahanand Surujikant Mistry, also known as Bangali, was located and arrested in Bihar.

Mistry was implicated in the 2012 murder of 21-year-old Vinod Gupta at a shop in the Kashibai industrial estate in Bhayander. According to senior police inspector Pramod Badakh, both men were roommates who engaged in a fatal dispute over cooking arrangements, culminating in Gupta's death from a knife attack.

Despite eluding capture for over a decade by constantly changing his location and even crossing international borders, Mistry's luck ran out following a tip-off. A police team tracked him to Kamta Colony in Bihar's West Champaran district and apprehended him at the Narkatiyaganj bus stop.

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adolescent Mental Health in LAC: Hidden Costs, Lost Futures, Urgent Action Needed

Uneven Harvests: Market Failures in Maize and Banana Sectors Undermine Food Security

How Much Does Your Father’s Income Matter? A Global Look at Intergenerational Mobility

Nigerian Households Struggle as Conflict and Floods Deepen Economic Vulnerability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025