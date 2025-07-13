Fugitive's 13-Year Manhunt Ends in Arrest

After 13 years on the run, a man wanted in connection with a murder case in Maharashtra's Thane district has been apprehended, police announced on Sunday. The fugitive, identified as Mahanand Surujikant Mistry, also known as Bangali, was located and arrested in Bihar.

Mistry was implicated in the 2012 murder of 21-year-old Vinod Gupta at a shop in the Kashibai industrial estate in Bhayander. According to senior police inspector Pramod Badakh, both men were roommates who engaged in a fatal dispute over cooking arrangements, culminating in Gupta's death from a knife attack.

Despite eluding capture for over a decade by constantly changing his location and even crossing international borders, Mistry's luck ran out following a tip-off. A police team tracked him to Kamta Colony in Bihar's West Champaran district and apprehended him at the Narkatiyaganj bus stop.