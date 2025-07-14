Demand for Accountability: Palestinian Tensions Rise After U.S. Citizen's Death in West Bank

Frustration is mounting among Palestinians as funerals were held for two men, including a U.S. citizen, who were killed by settlers in the West Bank town of Al-Mazr'a Ash-Sharqiya. The incident has sparked calls for stronger intervention from the United States, with many local residents having family ties to America.

Sayfollah Musallet, 21, a Palestinian American, was reportedly beaten to death, and Hussein Al-Shalabi, 23, was shot during a conflict on Friday night. As numerous residents in the town hold U.S. citizenship, the deaths have intensified demands for accountability and protective measures from Washington.

The U.S. State Department is aware of the incident but deferred investigation responsibilities to the Israeli government. With rising settler violence amid ongoing conflicts, families fear for their safety and express a sense of 'betrayal' over perceived inaction by the U.S., questioning their belonging and future in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)