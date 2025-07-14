Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Delhi Assembly Speaker's 'Shauchmahal'

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav accuses Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta of excessive spending on renovating his official residence, dubbing it 'shauchmahal'. The matter is now with the Committee of Privileges. Gupta demands an apology from Yadav, who claims Rs 2.35 crore was spent, including Rs 94.69 lakh on bathrooms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 20:22 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Delhi Assembly Speaker's 'Shauchmahal'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Assembly Secretariat has addressed a letter to Delhi Congress leader Devender Yadav following his allegations of overspending on the renovation of Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta's official residence. Yadav describes the residence as 'shauchmahal', implying exorbitant costs.

The issue now lies with the Committee of Privileges, to which Speaker Gupta has referred the matter. The secretariat has requested Yadav to present a written statement and documentation within three days of notice receipt, ensuring due examination by the Committee's chairperson.

The controversy arises over a claimed expenditure of Rs 2.35 crore on the renovation, with Rs 94.69 lakh purportedly allocated for bathrooms. Gupta demands an unconditional apology from Yadav, contesting the allegations of unwarranted financial allocations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025