Controversy Erupts Over Delhi Assembly Speaker's 'Shauchmahal'

The Delhi Assembly Secretariat has addressed a letter to Delhi Congress leader Devender Yadav following his allegations of overspending on the renovation of Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta's official residence. Yadav describes the residence as 'shauchmahal', implying exorbitant costs.

The issue now lies with the Committee of Privileges, to which Speaker Gupta has referred the matter. The secretariat has requested Yadav to present a written statement and documentation within three days of notice receipt, ensuring due examination by the Committee's chairperson.

The controversy arises over a claimed expenditure of Rs 2.35 crore on the renovation, with Rs 94.69 lakh purportedly allocated for bathrooms. Gupta demands an unconditional apology from Yadav, contesting the allegations of unwarranted financial allocations.

(With inputs from agencies.)