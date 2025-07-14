Left Menu

Shocking Allegations of Child Harassment on Indian Railways

A Central Railway ticket collector was booked for allegedly sexually harassing a 7-year-old girl on a train last month. The mother reported the incident, leading to the booking under the POCSO Act. In another case, a Mumbai constable was arrested for similar misconduct against a 12-year-old.

Updated: 14-07-2025
In a disturbing case reported last month, a railways ticket collector on the Central Railway network was accused of sexually harassing a 7-year-old girl during her journey from Kalyan to Kasara. According to the mother, the incident constituted inappropriate contact, prompting her to file a complaint.

Following the complaint to the deputy chief minister's office, an official action was initiated, leading to the booking of the ticket collector under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Furthermore, charges were filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, highlighting the serious nature of the allegations.

In another alarming incident, a Mumbai police constable was arrested for allegedly molesting a 12-year-old girl. Evidence from CCTV and the victim's account led to charges under the POCSO Act. Authorities are taking strict action to address these appalling acts of misconduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)

