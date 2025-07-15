Left Menu

Crackdown on ILP Violators in Arunachal Pradesh

A police action in Arunachal Pradesh detained 39 individuals for lacking valid Inner Line Permits (ILP). The operation spanned several regions including Banderdewa and Naharlagun. The ILP is essential for non-natives entering the state to protect tribal identity. Enforcement efforts will persist, authorities confirmed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 15-07-2025 10:58 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 10:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a sweeping operation across Arunachal Pradesh, 39 individuals were detained for not possessing valid Inner Line Permits (ILP), according to police officials.

The enforcement drive, targeting Banderdewa, Karsingsa, and Naharlagun town, was aimed at enforcing the ILP, a document required for Indian citizens entering the state without native ties. Superintendent of Police Nyelam Nega reported that checks were conducted peacefully across labor camps and work sites.

Highlighting the cultural and demographic significance of the ILP system, authorities reiterated its importance in preserving tribal heritage. Similar enforcement efforts will continue to maintain legal compliance and protect indigenous identities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

