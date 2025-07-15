Crackdown on ILP Violators in Arunachal Pradesh

In a sweeping operation across Arunachal Pradesh, 39 individuals were detained for not possessing valid Inner Line Permits (ILP), according to police officials.

The enforcement drive, targeting Banderdewa, Karsingsa, and Naharlagun town, was aimed at enforcing the ILP, a document required for Indian citizens entering the state without native ties. Superintendent of Police Nyelam Nega reported that checks were conducted peacefully across labor camps and work sites.

Highlighting the cultural and demographic significance of the ILP system, authorities reiterated its importance in preserving tribal heritage. Similar enforcement efforts will continue to maintain legal compliance and protect indigenous identities.

