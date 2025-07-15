Left Menu

SC orders AMU to release stipend to 11 foreign medical graduates

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 17:55 IST
SC orders AMU to release stipend to 11 foreign medical graduates
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) to release stipends within two weeks to 11 foreign medical graduates for their internship at JN Medical College, a constituent unit of the university.

A bench comprising Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Arvind Kumar asked AMU to release the money from its own fund.

The top court further asked the University Grants Commission (UGC) not to take any steps against AMU on account of the fact that no prior approval was sought from it.

The 11 graduates, including one Zabihullah, filed the plea highlighting the discriminatory practice of paying stipends exclusively to Indian medical graduates.

The plea said both categories of graduates were performing identical internship duties as mandated by the National Medical Commission regulations.

The bench said all medical interns, regardless of their country of graduation, are entitled to stipends.

During the proceedings, the AMU said it was currently having consultations with the Centre and the UGC on additional funding to support future interns who are foreign graduates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025