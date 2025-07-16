Construction Commences on Major SH76 Brougham Street Upgrade

The New Zealand Government has officially broken ground on a transformative infrastructure project that will overhaul a key stretch of Christchurch’s State Highway 76 (SH76) along Brougham Street. Transport Minister Chris Bishop confirmed that construction is now underway, following the Government’s earlier announcement of Crown funding for the project, which has been classified as a “Road of Regional Significance.”

“This is an exciting step forward,” said Mr. Bishop, who was present in Christchurch to commemorate the beginning of construction. “Congestion and safety on SH76 Brougham Street have been issues of concern for Christchurch for some time now.”

A Strategic Transport Priority for Christchurch

SH76 Brougham Street is one of the busiest arterial routes in Christchurch, currently handling over 45,000 vehicles daily. Importantly, it also serves as the primary freight corridor to Lyttelton Port—the largest port in the South Island—making it essential for both domestic logistics and international trade.

The road’s current infrastructure, however, has struggled to keep pace with increasing demand. The result: traffic congestion, unsafe crossings, and inefficiencies that affect both the local community and the wider economy.

Recognising its strategic importance, the Government prioritised the SH76 Brougham Street upgrade as part of a broader national agenda focused on critical transport improvements.

Stage One: Safety for Schools and Communities

The initial phase of the upgrade will centre on community safety. A new pedestrian and cycle bridge will be built over Brougham Street, connecting Collins Street and Simeon Street. This key infrastructure will provide a protected crossing point for students and elderly residents, with several schools and a retirement village located nearby.

“Providing a safe crossing for children heading to school and people with mobility impairments is a major priority,” Mr. Bishop emphasised.

The well-known infrastructure company Fulton Hogan has been contracted to deliver this first stage. Completion is expected within approximately two years.

Stage Two: Traffic Flow and Public Transport Efficiency

Following the bridge, the second phase of the project will tackle congestion and improve traffic flow. Planned upgrades include:

Installation of improved and coordinated traffic signal systems

Construction of T2 lanes (for vehicles with two or more passengers) to encourage carpooling

New signalised pedestrian crossings for safer access across the corridor

A continuous shared walking and cycling path on the southern side of Brougham Street

These enhancements aim to streamline the movement of people and freight while promoting sustainable transport choices such as walking, biking, and ride-sharing.

Economic and Network-Wide Benefits

The SH76 upgrade is more than a local infrastructure project—it is part of a wider government strategy to build economic resilience and productivity through targeted transport investment. By alleviating one of Christchurch’s major bottlenecks, the project is expected to create flow-on benefits across the entire city’s roading network and into the national freight system.

“Projects like this are being prioritised because they’ll significantly improve how people, vehicles and freight get from A to B,” Mr. Bishop said. “They are critical for boosting productivity, improving safety, and enhancing quality of life for New Zealanders.”

Looking Ahead

As work progresses, the Government has pledged ongoing communication with the public to ensure transparency and minimise disruption. While construction may present short-term challenges, the long-term vision is clear: a safer, more efficient and economically enabling transport corridor for Christchurch.