Advocates Demand SIT to Probe Dharmasthala Disappearances
Advocates have urged Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to form an SIT monitored by a Supreme Court or High Court judge to investigate disappearances and crimes in Dharmasthala. The group demands transparency and the involvement of experts to ensure a thorough and impartial investigation.
- Country:
- India
A group of advocates has called on Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to establish a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe disappearances, unnatural deaths, and sexual assaults in Dharmasthala.
Located in Dakshina Kannada district, Dharmasthala is a major pilgrimage site. Amid alarming claims of unexhumed bodies and media reports, the advocates emphasized the need for an independent inquiry monitored by a Supreme Court or High Court judge to ensure thorough investigation and accountability.
The group, including former chairman of the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes, C S Dwarakanath, highlighted concerns about the current probe's progress and demanded impartiality through a SIT led by a high-ranking police officer and experts in forensics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump's Cuba Sanctions: A Controversial Revisit
Kiwis' Savings Now Protected with $100K Deposit Insurance Scheme Launch
New Zealanders Gain Access to Wegovy as Nation Tackles Obesity Epidemic
Justice Sought in Disturbing Family Crime Case
Shell Lubricants Expands Reach with Raj Petro Specialities Acquisition