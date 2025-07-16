Advocates Demand SIT to Probe Dharmasthala Disappearances

A group of advocates has called on Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to establish a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe disappearances, unnatural deaths, and sexual assaults in Dharmasthala.

Located in Dakshina Kannada district, Dharmasthala is a major pilgrimage site. Amid alarming claims of unexhumed bodies and media reports, the advocates emphasized the need for an independent inquiry monitored by a Supreme Court or High Court judge to ensure thorough investigation and accountability.

The group, including former chairman of the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes, C S Dwarakanath, highlighted concerns about the current probe's progress and demanded impartiality through a SIT led by a high-ranking police officer and experts in forensics.

