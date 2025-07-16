Left Menu

Wildlife Trafficking Bust: Leopard Skins Seized in Odisha

In Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, officials seized three leopard skins and arrested seven people, including a government teacher, for trading in wildlife body parts. The operations were conducted in Kutling and Chandanchaturi villages, exposing links to poachers in Similipal Tiger Reserve and Chhattisgarh forests.

Updated: 16-07-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 19:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Three leopard skins have been seized and seven individuals, including a government teacher, have been apprehended in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district amid allegations of wildlife trafficking, a senior forest officer disclosed.

Following a tip-off, the Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) officials executed raids in Kutling village under the Udala police jurisdiction and Chandanchaturi village in the Badasahi police area, STR Deputy Director Samrat Gowda reported to the press.

The seized items included skins of two five-year-old leopards and one-year-old leopard. Investigations are still underway to determine the origin of the leopard killings, with links traced back to poachers in the Similipal Tiger Reserve and Chhattisgarh areas.

