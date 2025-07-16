Wildlife Trafficking Bust: Leopard Skins Seized in Odisha

Three leopard skins have been seized and seven individuals, including a government teacher, have been apprehended in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district amid allegations of wildlife trafficking, a senior forest officer disclosed.

Following a tip-off, the Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) officials executed raids in Kutling village under the Udala police jurisdiction and Chandanchaturi village in the Badasahi police area, STR Deputy Director Samrat Gowda reported to the press.

The seized items included skins of two five-year-old leopards and one-year-old leopard. Investigations are still underway to determine the origin of the leopard killings, with links traced back to poachers in the Similipal Tiger Reserve and Chhattisgarh areas.

