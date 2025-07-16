Strengthening Early Warning Systems: A Lifeline in Himachal's Disaster Management

The cabinet sub-committee on disaster management in Himachal Pradesh has approved measures to strengthen the Early Warning System (EWS), aiming to enhance real-time monitoring and forecasting. These improvements aim to minimize the impact of disasters by enabling proactive responses from communities and authorities.

Presided over by Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, the committee also focused on infrastructure restoration efforts, including roads, bridges, and water supply reconstruction. Following recent natural disasters, such as cloudbursts and flash floods, the state has faced significant losses, with 106 fatalities and damages exceeding Rs 818 crore.

Additionally, discussions included the regularization of land for small and marginal farmers and a legal appeal regarding the Forest Conservation Act in the Supreme Court to assist the state further. The initiatives reflect a comprehensive approach to disaster management and community resilience in the region.

