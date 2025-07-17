IOM Not Involved in Controversial Deportations to Eswatini

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has distanced itself from the recent deportation of five individuals from the United States to Eswatini. The agency clarified on Thursday that it had not been involved in the deportation process and had not been requested to assist in sending the migrants back to their countries of origin.

On Tuesday, the United States deported migrants from Vietnam, Jamaica, Laos, Cuba, and Yemen to the Southern African nation, citing their status as convicted criminals and stating that their home countries refused to take them back. In contrast to Eswatini's claim of potential collaboration, IOM emphasized its non-involvement.

Responding to inquiries from Reuters, an IOM spokesperson reiterated the organization's readiness to aid member states upon request and when viable, in accordance with its humanitarian mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)