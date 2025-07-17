Left Menu

Tragic Schoolyard Electrocution Sparks Protests

A 13-year-old boy named Mithun died from electrocution on his school premises in Kerala, prompting protests from political parties. The incident occurred when Mithun attempted to retrieve a slipper from a cycle shed's roof, inadvertently contacting an electric wire. Investigations are ongoing amid allegations of negligence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kollam | Updated: 17-07-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 16:30 IST
Mithun
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident at a school in Kerala has resulted in the untimely death of 13-year-old Mithun, triggering widespread protests from opposition political parties. The young student was electrocuted while trying to retrieve his slipper from the roof of a cycle shed on school grounds.

The incident has highlighted potential negligence by both the school's management and the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB), with accusations of oversight regarding the proximity of electric wires to the school construction. The school's management and the KSEB have differing accounts regarding prior removal requests for the wire.

In response to the tragedy, Kerala's Human Rights Commission has launched an inquiry, and state officials have demanded swift action and transparency in the investigation. Political leaders have expressed grief over the incident, calling for accountability and measures to prevent such occurrences in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

