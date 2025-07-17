PRASA to Introduce First Metrorail Fare Increase in a Decade from August 2025

For the first time in a decade, the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) has announced a fare increase for the Metrorail network, set to take effect from 01 August 2025. The adjustment ends a 10-year freeze on rail fares, with the last increase implemented back in 2015.

This long-awaited update follows extensive consultations with commuters, transport authorities, and civil society stakeholders conducted in 2023. The Department of Transport has formally approved the new pricing model, which PRASA says is crucial to ensuring the long-term viability of its rail operations.

Details of the Fare Adjustments

The upcoming fare changes are as follows:

Single-trip tickets will increase by R2.50

Return tickets will rise by R5.50 to R6.00, depending on the travel distance and fare zone

These increases will affect all Metrorail operations across Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, the Western Cape, and the Eastern Cape.

“Fares have remained unchanged over the last 10 years. This increase is necessary to maintain the reliability, safety, and affordability of our rail service,” said PRASA Rail CEO Nwabisa Gqamane-Ntiyane.

Despite the price increase, PRASA emphasized that its rail fares remain the lowest across all public transport modes, and the agency remains committed to offering cost-effective mobility solutions for South Africans, particularly lower-income commuters who rely on Metrorail for daily travel.

Revenue to Fund Service Improvements and Operational Needs

The fare increase is expected to fund a number of critical operational and infrastructure needs, including:

Electricity and fuel costs, amid ongoing national energy challenges

Routine and preventative maintenance of trains and rail infrastructure

Enhanced security measures to curb crime at stations and onboard trains

Upgrading ticketing systems and customer service interfaces

According to PRASA, these investments are vital for improving commuter experience, safety, punctuality, and system resilience.

Reintroduction of Weekly and Monthly Tickets

In a welcome development for regular passengers, PRASA announced the return of weekly and monthly commuter tickets — options that had been phased out in previous years due to operational challenges.

These seasonal tickets offer significant savings compared to daily fares and are expected to become the preferred choice for workers and students who rely on the rail system.

“By reintroducing weekly and monthly passes, we’re providing commuters with more flexible, affordable and commuter-friendly options that reward consistent usage,” Gqamane-Ntiyane noted.

Continued Off-Peak Travel Discounts

To ensure continued access and affordability, PRASA confirmed that its off-peak travel discount programme will remain in place.

Passengers travelling between 09:00 and 14:00 will benefit from:

50% off single fares

40% off return fares

This initiative encourages travel demand management while also providing fare relief to those with flexible schedules, including pensioners, students, and casual workers.

Where to Find New Fare Information

PRASA has encouraged all commuters to:

Visit their nearest Metrorail station to access updated fare charts and information about fare zones

Follow official social media accounts such as: @PRASA_Group Metrorail Gauteng Metrorail W.C Metrorail KZN Metrorail E.C



These platforms will provide real-time updates, fare calculators, and station-specific details leading up to the 01 August rollout.

Balancing Affordability with Long-Term Sustainability

While any fare increase may spark concern among commuters, PRASA has emphasized the carefully considered and modest nature of this adjustment. The fare freeze over the past decade, while helpful in easing cost-of-living burdens, had placed unsustainable financial strain on operations, hampering service reliability and infrastructure upgrades.

Transportation analysts have welcomed the move as a necessary intervention to ensure the modernisation and continued delivery of safe, efficient commuter rail services, particularly as PRASA works to restore full-service corridors following years of underinvestment and vandalism during the pandemic period.

As the 01 August implementation date approaches, PRASA has pledged to intensify commuter awareness campaigns to ensure the public is informed, prepared, and supported throughout the transition.

For millions of South Africans who depend on Metrorail every day, the updated fare structure — combined with new discounts and ticketing options — signals a new phase in the agency’s effort to deliver a more sustainable, commuter-oriented rail system.