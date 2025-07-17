Omar Abdullah Welcomes New Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, extended his congratulations to BJP leader Kavinder Gupta on becoming the new Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Ladakh. Abdullah emphasized the importance of balancing regional sentiments in Leh and Kargil, akin to challenges faced in Jammu and Kashmir.

Abdullah commended Gupta's capability, highlighting his previous roles as Jammu and Kashmir's Assembly Speaker and Deputy Chief Minister. He urged Gupta to apply the same adeptness in handling his new responsibilities in Ladakh's diverse regions.

While visiting Vijaypur, Abdullah also inspected AIIMS, praising its facilities despite ongoing highway challenges. He launched the Disaster Management Manual and anticipated improved accessibility would boost the hospital's reach, drawing more patients from Jammu and Kashmir, as well as neighboring states.

(With inputs from agencies.)