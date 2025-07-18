Escalation in Kashmir: U.S. Designates TRF as Foreign Terrorist Organization
The U.S. officially labeled The Resistance Front, linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, as a 'foreign terrorist organization' after the April 22 attack in Kashmir. Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized Washington’s support for India's stance on the group's activities in the region, triggering escalated conflict with Pakistan.
The U.S. government has labeled The Resistance Front (TRF), an affiliate of the Pakistani extremist group Lashkar-e-Taiba, as a 'foreign terrorist organization.' This decision comes in response to the April 22 attack in India-administered Kashmir that resulted in 26 casualties, as announced by Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday.
Lashkar-e-Taiba, already recognized as a 'foreign terrorist organization' by the United States, orchestrated notable attacks, including the infamous 2008 Mumbai assault. TRF's new designation underlines Washington's alignment with New Delhi, particularly after the attack in Pahalgam, initially claimed and then recanted by TRF.
Michael Kugelman, a South Asia analyst, remarked that Washington's designation signals solidarity with India's viewpoint linking TRF to Lashkar-e-Taiba. The situation has intensified tensions between India and Pakistan, with both nations possessing nuclear capabilities and claiming full sovereignty over the disputed region of Kashmir.
