Amit Shah Felicitates Police Athletes, Sets Vision for 2029 Fire Games

In a proud moment for India’s internal security forces and its growing sporting ambitions, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah, felicitated the Indian Police and Fire Brigade contingent that returned victorious from the 21st World Police and Fire Games 2025, held in Birmingham, Alabama, USA. The grand event took place in New Delhi on July 18, 2025, and was attended by top officials including the Director of the Intelligence Bureau, the Special Secretary (Internal Security) from the Ministry of Home Affairs, and other dignitaries from various security forces.

India’s Stellar Performance: 613 Medals and Global Recognition

The Indian contingent brought immense pride to the nation by securing an astonishing 613 medals, marking one of the country’s most successful outings at an international multi-sport event for uniformed services. Expressing his joy, Shri Amit Shah congratulated the athletes for their dedication, resilience, and unmatched sporting spirit.

He noted that the World Police and Fire Games, while often overlooked in the past, are globally the third-largest multi-sport event, trailing only the Olympics and the Commonwealth Games in terms of participation, with over 10,000 athletes from across the globe.

To honour this achievement, the government awarded the Indian contingent a cash incentive of ₹4.38 crore, underlining the increasing value India is placing on sports within uniformed forces.

India to Host 2029 World Police and Fire Games in Gujarat

In a historic announcement, Shri Shah revealed that India will host the 2029 edition of the World Police and Fire Games, with events slated to be held across Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, and Kevadia in Gujarat.

“Our goal should be clear: every police force under the All India Police Sports Control Board should send at least one athlete. Each team should target winning three medals—this way, we’ll naturally break the 613-medal record,” he declared.

He emphasized a laser-focused approach, likening athletes' concentration to Arjuna's single-minded pursuit, and encouraged the entire Indian police community to view the games as a mission to showcase India's sporting strength on the global stage.

Sports as an Integral Part of Police Culture

The Home Minister underlined the transformative power of sports in boosting morale, reducing work-related stress, and strengthening leadership culture within the police and fire services. He urged:

Directors General (DGs) of all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) to lead by example—participating in morning parades and evening games alongside subordinates

Development of a "sporting spirit" culture across all ranks of central and state police units

Routine involvement in physical activity and organized sports to build resilience and mental fitness

Shri Shah also called upon the All India Police Sports Control Board to:

Appoint world-class coaches

Develop medical teams specialized in treating sports injuries

Implement scientific training modules and data-driven performance tracking

Institutional Reforms to Promote Sports in Security Forces

The Ministry of Home Affairs has rolled out a slew of reforms to integrate sports into the core functioning of the security apparatus:

Relaxation in recruitment rules to accommodate athletes with exceptional potential

Formation of 25 outdoor sports teams per CAPF

Creation of combined CAPF teams to represent at national sporting events

Inclusion of a provision in the upcoming National Sports Bill to recognize police forces at the state level as sports units

These measures will institutionalize the role of sports in policing and enable officers to balance duty with wellness.

Expanding India’s Global Sporting Ambitions

Shri Shah reiterated the Modi government’s efforts to bring major international sports events to India:

Bidding to host the 2036 Olympic Games

Submitted bids to host the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games

Plan to host major multi-sport events in every region of the country

He emphasized that such efforts will not only elevate India’s stature globally but also embed a culture of fitness and sporting excellence in every village, police station, and government institution.

“The only place to build character, to learn how to lose and bounce back, is the field. Sports teach us to win with humility and lose with dignity,” Shri Shah said.

A Fivefold Increase in Sports Budget and Future Vision

Under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, India’s sports budget has grown fivefold in the last decade, resulting in:

Establishment of world-class sports infrastructure

Support to over 3,000 athletes under the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), each receiving a ₹50,000 monthly stipend

Rapid improvement in India’s global performance—tripling of Olympic, Paralympic, and Asian Games medals

Shri Shah projected that India will rank among the top 5 nations in the 2036 Olympic medal tally if this momentum continues. He added that talent scouting and athlete development are now happening scientifically, right from the grassroots level.

Looking Ahead: Sports as a National Mission

Shri Shah concluded by affirming that sports are no longer a peripheral activity, but a national mission—with the potential to unify, inspire, and elevate. He expressed confidence that the 2029 World Police and Fire Games will be a grand success, showcasing India’s capacity to host global events and its readiness to dominate the world stage in sports.

As India looks toward a future defined by discipline, fitness, and excellence, the role of police and fire services as torchbearers of the nation’s sporting ambitions is now more visible than ever.