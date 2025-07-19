Left Menu

Unrest in Golan: Druze Civilians Clash with Israeli Forces

Dozens of Druze civilians from Israeli-occupied Golan Heights entered into Syrian territory, clashing with Israeli forces. The swift confrontation ended as they returned within two hours. This incident highlights ongoing tensions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 15:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a rare cross-border incident, the Israeli military reported that several dozen Israeli civilians ventured into Syrian territory from the area of Majdal Shams, a Druze village in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, on Saturday.

These individuals, identified by Israel's public broadcaster Kan as members of Israel's Druze communities, reportedly engaged in violent confrontations with forces attempting to disperse them.

The incident came to a rapid conclusion as those who crossed into Syria returned within two hours, highlighting the sustained tensions present in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

