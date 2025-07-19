Unrest in Golan: Druze Civilians Clash with Israeli Forces

In a rare cross-border incident, the Israeli military reported that several dozen Israeli civilians ventured into Syrian territory from the area of Majdal Shams, a Druze village in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, on Saturday.

These individuals, identified by Israel's public broadcaster Kan as members of Israel's Druze communities, reportedly engaged in violent confrontations with forces attempting to disperse them.

The incident came to a rapid conclusion as those who crossed into Syria returned within two hours, highlighting the sustained tensions present in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)