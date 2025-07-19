Left Menu

Tragic Clashes: Inmate's Death in Bijnor Jail

An undertrial prisoner, Ashu Chauhan, died following a fight with another inmate, Jaqib, in Bijnor district jail. The altercation took place in barrack number 13B. Chauhan was declared dead at a medical college. Authorities have registered an FIR and a post-mortem is set to follow.

A 35-year-old undertrial prisoner, Ashu Chauhan, died on Saturday following a conflict with another inmate in Bijnor district jail, according to police reports. The incident underscores ongoing issues within the prison system.

The fight erupted in barrack number 13B, involving Chauhan and a fellow prisoner, Jaqib. Chauhan, who was severely beaten, fainted during the altercation. He was rushed to a medical college where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

Further investigations are underway with an FIR filed after a complaint from jailor Ravindra Nath. The body has been sent for a post-mortem, which will guide subsequent legal actions, as stated by Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Bajpai.

