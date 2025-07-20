Left Menu

Cattle Chaos: Smugglers Clash with Vigilantes in Haryana

In Haryana's Nuh district, cow smugglers allegedly attacked police and cow vigilantes with stones, evading capture by driving a pickup truck and abandoning its cattle cargo. An FIR has been filed against five suspects, who reportedly fired shots during the chase. Authorities are actively pursuing their capture.

In a dramatic sequence of events in Haryana's Nuh district, alleged cow smugglers reportedly hurled stones at law enforcement officials and cow vigilantes. The altercation occurred in the early hours of Saturday as smugglers attempted to evade capture.

The suspects drove their pickup vehicle recklessly for approximately 10 kilometers, discarding cattle onto the road from the moving vehicle. Eventually, they abandoned the vehicle and fled, according to police sources. An FIR has been filed against five suspects at Ferozpur Jhirka police station.

Inspector Subhash Singh, responsible for the cow slaughter unit, revealed that the smugglers discharged firearms at vigilantes but did not cause injury. While escaping, they threw four cows from the vehicle, resulting in one fatality. The surviving cattle have been moved to a Gaushala as efforts to apprehend the suspects continue.

