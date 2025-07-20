Left Menu

Trapped in the Kilns: Child Labor and the Unseen Costs of Migration

The story highlights the plight of migrant families, particularly children, working in brick kilns in Uttar Pradesh. Despite the promise of income, families often remain in poverty, with children missing out on education and other basic rights. The systemic exploitation keeps them trapped in a cycle of labor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aligarh | Updated: 20-07-2025 11:14 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 11:14 IST
Trapped in the Kilns: Child Labor and the Unseen Costs of Migration
Rajni
  • Country:
  • India

In Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district, countless migrant families toil in brick kilns, with many children like 12-year-old Rajni bearing the brunt of invisible labor. While parents strive for income, kids sacrifice education and basic rights, trying to stretch meager meals to survive.

According to government data, the brick kiln workforce includes millions of child laborers, a figure that activist Bhuwan Ribhu claims could be as high as 35 lakh. Parents defend their children's participation, citing economic necessity, while kiln owners deny official employment of minors.

This hidden labor contributes to generational poverty and hinders education, despite efforts like the Right to Education Act. Local systems falter in documenting and providing support due to the seasonal nature and economic exploitation faced by these families.

TRENDING

1
Air Defense Foils Drone Attack on Moscow

Air Defense Foils Drone Attack on Moscow

 Russia
2
Tragedy on Wheels: A Global Look at Vehicle-Ramming Incidents

Tragedy on Wheels: A Global Look at Vehicle-Ramming Incidents

 Global
3
Karnataka Deputy CM's Convoy Accident: Five Injured on Expressway

Karnataka Deputy CM's Convoy Accident: Five Injured on Expressway

 India
4
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025