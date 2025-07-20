Trapped in the Kilns: Child Labor and the Unseen Costs of Migration

In Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district, countless migrant families toil in brick kilns, with many children like 12-year-old Rajni bearing the brunt of invisible labor. While parents strive for income, kids sacrifice education and basic rights, trying to stretch meager meals to survive.

According to government data, the brick kiln workforce includes millions of child laborers, a figure that activist Bhuwan Ribhu claims could be as high as 35 lakh. Parents defend their children's participation, citing economic necessity, while kiln owners deny official employment of minors.

This hidden labor contributes to generational poverty and hinders education, despite efforts like the Right to Education Act. Local systems falter in documenting and providing support due to the seasonal nature and economic exploitation faced by these families.