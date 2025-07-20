Left Menu

Forest Gunfight Erupts in Jammu and Kashmir

A brief gunfight between terrorists and security forces erupted in the Kishtwar district's Khankoo forest in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. Initiated during a cordon and search operation by police and the Indian Army, the encounter involved no casualties. Search operations are ongoing.

Updated: 20-07-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 17:36 IST
A brief gunfight broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, according to official sources. The encounter occurred in the Khankoo forest during a cordon and search operation conducted by the police and Indian Army.

The clash was initiated when the terrorists opened fire on the approaching search parties. In response, the security forces retaliated, leading to a continued exchange of gunfire for some time. However, officials have reported that there were no casualties during the incident.

Following the confrontation, reinforcements have been deployed to the area, and search operations continue to track and neutralize the hiding terrorists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

