Left Menu

Haryana's Descent into Chaos: Crime Reigns under BJP Rule

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala criticized Haryana's BJP government, accusing it of failing to uphold law and order. Surjewala highlighted rampant crime and corruption, likening the state's current condition to a gangster haven. He demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Nayab Saini, claiming government ineptness and criminal patronage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-07-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 18:29 IST
Haryana's Descent into Chaos: Crime Reigns under BJP Rule
Randeep Singh Surjewala
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala has launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party government in Haryana, alleging significant governance failures and rampant crime. Surjewala claims that under the leadership of Nayab Singh Saini, the state has capitulated to mafia control, losing its status as the land of the Bhagavad Gita and transforming into a haven for criminals.

Surjewala criticized the state's law enforcement, stating that instead of progress, Haryana is now engulfed in recruitment scandals, drug abuse, and rising unemployment. The mining mafia and organized crime syndicates have reportedly gained influence, with reports of frequent abductions and cases of violence against women becoming a norm.

The number of murders, extortion cases, and threats in Haryana has seen an alarming increase, as per National Crime Records Bureau statistics. Surjewala emphasizes the gravity of the situation, citing recent crime meetings among police officials as a testament to the extent of lawlessness. Moreover, the Congress leader underscored the alleged ineptitude of the government, urging Chief Minister Saini to step down in the face of overwhelming criminal activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congress Backs Impeachment of Judge Amid Support from INDIA Bloc

Congress Backs Impeachment of Judge Amid Support from INDIA Bloc

 India
2
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
3
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
4
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025