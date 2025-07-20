Haryana's Descent into Chaos: Crime Reigns under BJP Rule

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala has launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party government in Haryana, alleging significant governance failures and rampant crime. Surjewala claims that under the leadership of Nayab Singh Saini, the state has capitulated to mafia control, losing its status as the land of the Bhagavad Gita and transforming into a haven for criminals.

Surjewala criticized the state's law enforcement, stating that instead of progress, Haryana is now engulfed in recruitment scandals, drug abuse, and rising unemployment. The mining mafia and organized crime syndicates have reportedly gained influence, with reports of frequent abductions and cases of violence against women becoming a norm.

The number of murders, extortion cases, and threats in Haryana has seen an alarming increase, as per National Crime Records Bureau statistics. Surjewala emphasizes the gravity of the situation, citing recent crime meetings among police officials as a testament to the extent of lawlessness. Moreover, the Congress leader underscored the alleged ineptitude of the government, urging Chief Minister Saini to step down in the face of overwhelming criminal activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)