Tragic Quarry Collapse Claims Life in Mizoram

A deadly incident occurred at Sairang village, Mizoram when a stone quarry collapsed due to heavy rainfall, tragically crushing and killing a local resident named Rotluanga. The police confirmed the recovery of the victim's body from the debris following the collapse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 20-07-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 21:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic mishap unfolded in Mizoram on Sunday when a stone quarry in Sairang village collapsed, claiming the life of a resident.

Authorities reported that heavy rainfall led to the collapse, which subsequently crushed the victim's nearby house.

The deceased was identified as Rotluanga. Emergency services later recovered his body from the rubble as police confirmed the incident.

