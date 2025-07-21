Tech Giants Face Scrutiny: ED Summons Meta and Google in Online Betting Probe

Executives from technology leaders Meta and Google have postponed their appearance before India's Enforcement Directorate, originally slated for Monday, amid an ongoing investigation into illegal online betting. The ED has issued new summons for July 28, escalating the probe against these tech giants.

The representatives of the companies requested a delay from the July 21 summons to gather necessary documents for their testimonies. They have been granted an additional week and are required to attend the federal agency on the new date for their statements to be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED is probing allegations of illegal online betting and gambling operations, including how these schemes manage to advertise on popular social media platforms. The investigation extends beyond corporate executives to include sports personalities and celebrities who may also be called to testify.

(With inputs from agencies.)