Deadly Clash in Gaza: UN Condemns Attack on Aid Seekers
The UN food agency accuses Israel of firing on Palestinians seeking food aid in Gaza, which resulted in significant casualties. The World Food Programme condemns the violence, highlighting the dire situation for Gazans as Israel expands evacuation orders. Israel's strikes in Gaza continue amidst unresolved ceasefire talks.
The United Nations' food agency has strongly accused Israel of using lethal force against Palestinians trying to obtain food aid in Gaza, marking one of the deadliest instances in over 21 months of conflict.
The World Food Programme issued a condemnation following a violent encounter in northern Gaza, where Palestinians hopeful to access a convoy of food trucks found themselves in the line of fire. Gaza's Health Ministry reported at least 80 fatalities, while Israel questioned the numbers, claiming only warning shots were fired to address immediate threats.
The tension over aid underscores the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza. As Israeli-Hamas ceasefire talks stall, Gaza's death toll—largely civilians, according to Palestinian authorities—rises, forcing Israel to broaden evacuation zones, redirecting even more displaced individuals within the territory.
(With inputs from agencies.)
