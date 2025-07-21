Deadly Clash in Gaza: UN Condemns Attack on Aid Seekers

The United Nations' food agency has strongly accused Israel of using lethal force against Palestinians trying to obtain food aid in Gaza, marking one of the deadliest instances in over 21 months of conflict.

The World Food Programme issued a condemnation following a violent encounter in northern Gaza, where Palestinians hopeful to access a convoy of food trucks found themselves in the line of fire. Gaza's Health Ministry reported at least 80 fatalities, while Israel questioned the numbers, claiming only warning shots were fired to address immediate threats.

The tension over aid underscores the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza. As Israeli-Hamas ceasefire talks stall, Gaza's death toll—largely civilians, according to Palestinian authorities—rises, forcing Israel to broaden evacuation zones, redirecting even more displaced individuals within the territory.

