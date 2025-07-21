Relations between Russia and Azerbaijan are currently facing significant challenges as tensions have mounted over recent months. The Kremlin remains optimistic about future improvements due to shared interests, despite the escalation.

Recently, the situation intensified following the detention of several ethnic Azerbaijanis in Russia, two of whom died in police custody. This has added to the strain between the two nations.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has publicly urged Russia to acknowledge its responsibility for accidentally shooting down an Azerbaijani passenger plane last December, which resulted in 38 fatalities. Although President Putin apologized, he did not confirm Russia's role in the incident, leaving demands for accountability unmet.

