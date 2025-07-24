Gait Analysis and Forensic Reports: Key Evidence in Kasba College Crime Investigation

In a significant development in the Kasba gangrape case, police have utilized gait recognition analysis to investigate the involvement of four accused individuals. The suspects, arrested in connection with the crime at South Calcutta Law College, were analyzed within the correctional facility where they are currently held.

This innovative approach, initiated on Wednesday following court permission, involves scrutinizing the walking patterns of Monojit Mishra, Pramit Mukherjee, Zaib Ahmed, and security guard Pinaki Banerjee. Investigators aim to match these patterns with CCTV footage and other video evidence to confirm their presence at the crime scene.

Additionally, forensic analysis of mobile phones recovered from the accused has yielded significant information. Authorities consider these findings crucial as the devices may contain recorded evidence of the crime. Meanwhile, service providers have already submitted detailed call lists, which could further assist in unraveling the events of that day.

(With inputs from agencies.)