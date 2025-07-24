Left Menu

Gait Analysis and Forensic Reports: Key Evidence in Kasba College Crime Investigation

Police conducted gait recognition analysis on four accused in the Kasba gangrape case at South Calcutta Law College. The analysis, done inside a correctional home, involves comparing walking patterns with CCTV footage. Forensic reports of seized mobiles may reveal crucial evidence, such as recorded videos and call lists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-07-2025 13:31 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 13:31 IST
Gait Analysis and Forensic Reports: Key Evidence in Kasba College Crime Investigation
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development in the Kasba gangrape case, police have utilized gait recognition analysis to investigate the involvement of four accused individuals. The suspects, arrested in connection with the crime at South Calcutta Law College, were analyzed within the correctional facility where they are currently held.

This innovative approach, initiated on Wednesday following court permission, involves scrutinizing the walking patterns of Monojit Mishra, Pramit Mukherjee, Zaib Ahmed, and security guard Pinaki Banerjee. Investigators aim to match these patterns with CCTV footage and other video evidence to confirm their presence at the crime scene.

Additionally, forensic analysis of mobile phones recovered from the accused has yielded significant information. Authorities consider these findings crucial as the devices may contain recorded evidence of the crime. Meanwhile, service providers have already submitted detailed call lists, which could further assist in unraveling the events of that day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in the Sky: Aging Soviet-Era Plane Crashes in Remote Russia

Tragedy in the Sky: Aging Soviet-Era Plane Crashes in Remote Russia

 Global
2
Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

 India
3
Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

 Global
4
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in policymaking: When and how governments should use algorithmic insight

False Certainty? AI chatbots act confident even when clueless

From tweets to trends: How LLMs are shaping public health intelligence from digital traces

Digital propaganda threatens cognitive freedom in today's hyperconnected world

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025