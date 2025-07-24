Left Menu

Macrons Pursue Legal Action Over Defamatory Claims

The Macrons are considering significant legal action against U.S. influencer Candace Owens over false claims regarding Brigitte Macron's gender. A defamation suit was filed after failed negotiations, with evidence supporting Brigitte's gender identity. The Macrons' lawyer warns of substantial damages if the claims persist.

Updated: 24-07-2025 14:49 IST
  • Country:
  • France

France's presidential couple, Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron, are set to pursue a defamation lawsuit against U.S. influencer Candace Owens for her persistent false claims about Brigitte's gender identity. Brigitte, the wife of French President Emmanuel Macron, is being defended by their lawyer, Tom Clare, who announced the legal actions Wednesday.

Clare revealed that the lawsuit, filed in Delaware, comes after a year of fruitless attempts to rectify the misinformation. He emphasizes that the Macrons sought repeatedly to engage with Owens, urging her to stop spreading fabricated stories. The situation escalated as Owens continued to mock their efforts, leading them to take definitive legal action.

As evidence showcasing Brigitte Macron's identity as a biological woman is prepared for court, the attorney warns that continued defiance from Owens could result in substantial damages. The French presidential office has yet to comment on the ongoing legal matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

