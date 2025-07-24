Swift Police Operation Thwarts Bank Heist in Bihar
Police in Bihar's Saran district thwarted a bank robbery plot with the arrest of two suspects, Abhishek Kumar and Naveen Kumar Singh. The duo was detained in Vaishali district during a routine check. A case is registered as police launch a search for other accomplices.
In a decisive action, police in Bihar's Saran district have prevented a potential bank heist through the apprehension of two suspects, officials reported on Thursday.
The suspects, Abhishek Kumar and Naveen Kumar Singh, were detained in Vaishali district, picked up during a routine vehicle check from Hajipur on Tuesday. The operation led to the recovery of a live cartridge from Abhishek's possession.
Authorities revealed that Abhishek, during interrogation, admitted to plotting a bank robbery in Saran district with five others. Following his revelation, Naveen Kumar Singh was also arrested, and a manhunt for the remaining suspects is actively underway.
(With inputs from agencies.)