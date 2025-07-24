Tensions Surge as Livestock Carrier Attacked in Red Sea

A Comoros-flagged livestock carrier came under fire in the Red Sea near Yemen, prompting its detention by the Yemeni Coast Guard. The incident, reported on Thursday, escalated concerns as the vessel's AIS tracking was inactive, and it was heading north from the Horn of Africa.

According to UK Maritime Trade Operations, the ship, traveling from Bosaso, Somalia, to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, was released after initial suspicions. The vessel's course alteration to Mocha raised further alarms. British security firm Ambrey advised ships to avoid the area east of the Hanish Islands and remain cautious.

The attack occurs amid rising tensions, with the Iran-aligned Houthis intensifying assaults in the Red Sea since Israel's Gaza conflict began. This comes as an expression of solidarity with Palestinians, prompting Israeli retaliatory strikes in Yemen. There was no immediate claim from the Houthis regarding Thursday's attack.