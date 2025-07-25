Left Menu

Iran Holds Steadfast as Talks Resume in Istanbul

Representatives from Iran and the E3 group, consisting of France, Britain, and Germany, have gathered at Iran's Istanbul consulate for pivotal discussions. The negotiations mark the first meeting since recent U.S. and Israeli military actions on Iranian nuclear facilities. Iran remains unwavering on its stance regarding uranium enrichment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 25-07-2025 12:39 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 12:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Iranian and E3 delegations, comprising diplomats from France, Britain, and Germany, convened at the Iranian consulate in Istanbul to engage in critical negotiations. The meetings come in the wake of U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear sites last June. The talks aim to assess Iran's openness to a potential compromise to prevent the imposition of sanctions.

Prior to the discussions, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi reiterated Tehran's unwavering stance. In a video statement released via state media, Araqchi emphasized, 'Our uranium enrichment will continue; we will not give up this right of the Iranian people.' The foreign minister described the talks as a continuation of prior discussions and asserted, 'The world must understand that our position is clear and unchanged.'

The renewed dialogue occurs amid heightened tensions but with hope of finding common ground for easing diplomatic strains. The outcome of the talks could significantly influence future relations between Iran and the E3 nations, amidst broader geopolitical implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

