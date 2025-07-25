Iran Holds Steadfast as Talks Resume in Istanbul

Iranian and E3 delegations, comprising diplomats from France, Britain, and Germany, convened at the Iranian consulate in Istanbul to engage in critical negotiations. The meetings come in the wake of U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear sites last June. The talks aim to assess Iran's openness to a potential compromise to prevent the imposition of sanctions.

Prior to the discussions, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi reiterated Tehran's unwavering stance. In a video statement released via state media, Araqchi emphasized, 'Our uranium enrichment will continue; we will not give up this right of the Iranian people.' The foreign minister described the talks as a continuation of prior discussions and asserted, 'The world must understand that our position is clear and unchanged.'

The renewed dialogue occurs amid heightened tensions but with hope of finding common ground for easing diplomatic strains. The outcome of the talks could significantly influence future relations between Iran and the E3 nations, amidst broader geopolitical implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)