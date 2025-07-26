Following are the top stories at 1 pm: NATION FGN10 PM-MALDIVES-MEETINGS ****India looks forward to boosting ties with Maldives, committed to support capacity building: PM Modi Male: India looks forward to deepening its partnership with the Maldives, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday, as he met prominent Maldivian leaders, including Vice President Uz Hussain Mohamed.**** DEL14 COAS-VIJAY DIWAS ****Operation Sindoor strikes sent clear message to Pakistan: Army chief Upendra Dwivedi Drass (Kargil): Indian army chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Saturday said that the surgical strikes carried out during Operation Sindoor were a clear message to Pakistan that supporters of terrorism will not be spared.**** DEL15 CONG-VIJAY DIWAS ****Congress pays tribute to soldiers fallen in Kargil War New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday paid its tributes to the soldiers who died in the line of fire in the Kargil War.**** DEL6 CONG-PM-TRUMP ****PM Modi's 'friendship' with President Trump proving to be hollow: Congress New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ''much boasted friendship'' with US President Donald Trump is now proving to be ''hollow'' and cited several overtures the latter recently made to Pakistan.**** DEL13 JK-VIJAY DIWAS-ARMY-PROJECTS ****Gen Dwivedi launches apps to pay tributes to Kargil martyrs Drass (Kargil): Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi on Saturday launched three projects, including a portal where people can pay 'e-shradhanjali' to martyrs, as part of the 26th Kargil Vijay Diwas.**** DEL3 PREZ-KARGIL-VIJAY-DIWAS ****Kargil Vijay Diwas symbolises extraordinary valour, steadfast determination of our jawans: Murmu New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday said the Kargil Vijay Diwas symbolises the extraordinary valour and steadfast determination of the country's jawans, and paid tributes to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the 1999 conflict.**** DEL4 PM-VIJAY DIWAS ****Kargil Vijay Diwas reminder of unparalleled courage of our soldiers: PM Modi New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted people on the 26th anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas, which marks the success of Indian armed forces in ousting Pakistani intruders from the mountains in Kargil.**** DEL5 DEF-RAJNATH-KARGIL ****Rajnath pays tributes to Kargil bravehearts New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday paid glowing tributes to the military personnel who made supreme sacrifices to ensure India's victory in the 1999 Kargil war against Pakistan.**** CAL8 JH-LD NAXALITES ****3 Naxalites killed in gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand Gumla: Three Naxalites were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand's Gumla district on Saturday morning, police said.**** LEGAL LGD3 SC-VEHICLES ****Delhi govt moves SC against blanket ban on overage vehicles New Delhi: Delhi government has moved the Supreme Court challenging the blanket ban on diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years.**** FOREIGN FGN11 CAMBODIA-INDIA-ADVISORY ****India issues advisory for citizens in Cambodia amidst border clashes Phnom Penh: India on Saturday advised its citizens in Cambodia to avoid travelling to border areas as the clash between Thailand and Cambodia over a disputed border entered its third day.**** FGN5 US-PANAGARIYA ****India-US trade agreement will be big shot in the arm: Arvind Panagariya New York: The proposed India-US trade agreement will be a big shot in the arm and make India a very attractive location for investors and result in a lot of liberalisation by the country, Chairman of the 16th Finance Commission Arvind Panagariya has said.By Yoshita Singh**** FGN4 THAI-LD CAMBODIA ****Tens of thousands flee their homes as Thailand, Cambodia clash Surin (Thailand):Tens of thousands of people sought refuge as border fighting between Thailand and Cambodia entered its third day Saturday, heightening fears of an extended conflict with the total death toll reaching 32.

