Left Menu

Noida Woman Alleges Rape and Forced Conversion in Disturbing Case

A Noida woman has accused a man she was in a relationship with of raping her multiple times and pressuring her to convert to marry him. The police have filed an FIR based on her complaint and are searching for the absconding accused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 26-07-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 21:26 IST
Noida Woman Alleges Rape and Forced Conversion in Disturbing Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a troubling incident reported in Noida, a woman has accused her partner of repeated rape and attempting to coerce her into religious conversion for marriage, authorities revealed on Saturday. The police have launched an investigation and filed an FIR based on the victim's allegations.

According to the police, the woman, a 30-year-old, initially moved to Noida with her daughter after separating from her husband from Faridabad. She took up employment at a Sector 121 salon, managed by a man named Asif, with whom she later began cohabiting.

Sector 113 police in-charge Krishna Gopal Sharma stated that the woman has accused Asif of subjecting her to numerous rapes. Sharma confirmed that the investigation is ongoing and that efforts are underway to locate the absconding suspect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risks

UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risk...

 Global
3
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
4
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025