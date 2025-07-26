Noida Woman Alleges Rape and Forced Conversion in Disturbing Case

In a troubling incident reported in Noida, a woman has accused her partner of repeated rape and attempting to coerce her into religious conversion for marriage, authorities revealed on Saturday. The police have launched an investigation and filed an FIR based on the victim's allegations.

According to the police, the woman, a 30-year-old, initially moved to Noida with her daughter after separating from her husband from Faridabad. She took up employment at a Sector 121 salon, managed by a man named Asif, with whom she later began cohabiting.

Sector 113 police in-charge Krishna Gopal Sharma stated that the woman has accused Asif of subjecting her to numerous rapes. Sharma confirmed that the investigation is ongoing and that efforts are underway to locate the absconding suspect.

