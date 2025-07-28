Hawala Bust: Man Caught with Rs 29.67 Lakh on Gurumukhi Express
A man named Mafijul Sheikh was arrested in Mughalsarai for carrying Rs 29.67 lakh without valid documentation on the Gurumukhi Express. The cash was suspected to be part of a hawala transaction. The Income Tax Department is now investigating further.
In a significant crackdown, Mafijul Sheikh was apprehended on Sunday by GRP and RPF officials in Mughalsarai for carrying Rs 29.67 lakh in cash on the Gurumukhi Express without proper documentation.
Sheikh, a resident of Birbhum, West Bengal, was detained at the DDU junction when officials acting on a tip-off found the suspicious amount of cash in his possession. He had allegedly boarded the train at Moradabad, intending to transport the funds to West Bengal.
Preliminary investigations suggest that the cash is linked to a hawala transaction. The bundle of notes has been handed over to the Income Tax Department for a detailed probe.
(With inputs from agencies.)
