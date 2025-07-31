Tragic Collision: Police Van Crash in Tripura Claims Four Lives

A harrowing accident in Tripura's Unakoti district led to the deaths of four individuals, including a jawan from the Tripura State Rifles. The tragedy unfolded when a speeding SUV collided with a stationary police van during routine patrol late Wednesday night.

Police sources have initiated a thorough investigation to determine if foul play contributed to the accident. Senior officers, along with a forensic team, arrived at the scene to understand the sequence of events and the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The crash instantly claimed two lives, with two others succumbing to injuries later. The excessive speed of the SUV is being considered a key factor, according to Sub-divisional Police Officer Jayanta Karmakar, who confirmed that one injured passenger is still receiving medical care.