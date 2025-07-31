Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Police Van Crash in Tripura Claims Four Lives

A tragic road accident in Tripura's Unakoti district resulted in the loss of four lives, including a jawan of the Tripura State Rifles. The incident occurred when a speeding vehicle crashed into a police van during routine patrolling. Authorities are investigating potential foul play.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 31-07-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 18:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A harrowing accident in Tripura's Unakoti district led to the deaths of four individuals, including a jawan from the Tripura State Rifles. The tragedy unfolded when a speeding SUV collided with a stationary police van during routine patrol late Wednesday night.

Police sources have initiated a thorough investigation to determine if foul play contributed to the accident. Senior officers, along with a forensic team, arrived at the scene to understand the sequence of events and the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The crash instantly claimed two lives, with two others succumbing to injuries later. The excessive speed of the SUV is being considered a key factor, according to Sub-divisional Police Officer Jayanta Karmakar, who confirmed that one injured passenger is still receiving medical care.

