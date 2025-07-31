Left Menu

New Tariffs Threaten Secondhand and Vintage Trade in the U.S.

Starting August 29, U.S. buyers of secondhand and vintage items on platforms like eBay and Etsy will face customs duties on international purchases, impacting cross-border trade. This change, initiated by President Trump, ends the duty-free treatment of parcels under $800, raising concerns for many online retailers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-07-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 21:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a surprising decision, U.S. President Donald Trump has expedited a change to customs duties, impacting Americans purchasing secondhand, vintage, or handmade goods from overseas via platforms like eBay and Etsy. Effective from August 29, parcels valued under $800 will no longer receive duty-free treatment, a shift previously anticipated for July 2027.

This move responds to allegations that the previous exemptions facilitated illegal drug smuggling and introduced a surge of inexpensive imports, compromising U.S. retail and manufacturing sectors. Trump had already revoked duty-free access for low-value parcels from China and Hong Kong earlier this year, disrupting eCommerce for companies like Shein and Temu.

The announcement has drawn criticism from U.S. businesses reliant on these exemptions. It raises concerns among small creators who use platforms like Etsy to sustain their enterprises through affordable international trade. Concerns about handling the new tariffs effectively, without causing logistical delays at borders, have also been voiced by trade experts.

