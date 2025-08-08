Left Menu

Controversy Strikes at Baba Baidyanath Temple: BJP MPs Face FIR for Sanctum Sanctorum Entry

An FIR has been registered against BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey and Manoj Tiwari for allegedly entering the inner sanctum of Baba Baidyanath Temple, causing disruption and panic among devotees. The incident, occurring during the holy month of Shravan, has stirred controversy due to its impact on religious sentiments.

08-08-2025
The Jharkhand Police have filed an FIR against BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey and Manoj Tiwari, among others, for allegedly entering the sanctum sanctorum of Baba Baidyanath Temple in Deoghar on August 2, defying restrictions during the holy month of Shravan. The entry reportedly disrupted rituals and sparked panic.

The complaint, filed by temple priest Kartik Nath Thakur, alleges that the MPs' unauthorized entry and scuffle with police personnel caused fear among thousands of devotees, leading to a near-stampede situation. The MPs allegedly violated a restriction on VIP entry to maintain order among the pilgrims.

This incident is not the first controversy involving the MPs. Previously, they faced an FIR for allegedly coercing Air Traffic Control officials at Deoghar airport. The ongoing legal battles highlight ongoing tensions surrounding their actions and public office responsibilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

