Kerala's Tailored Disaster Management for Tribal Settlements: A New Era of Empowerment
Kerala's CM Pinarayi Vijayan announced new disaster management plans for tribal areas to combat natural calamities. This initiative, unveiled during the golden jubilee of the Scheduled Tribes Development Department, highlights the government's commitment to tribal empowerment amidst growing concerns over AI's impact on indigenous communities.
In a bid to safeguard tribal settlements from natural disasters, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced the implementation of tailored disaster management plans. Speaking at a milestone event marking the 50th anniversary of the state's Scheduled Tribes Development Department, Vijayan emphasized the urgent need for these targeted strategies.
The Chief Minister referenced comprehensive studies conducted in two tribal colonies, where specific vulnerabilities were identified. This ground-breaking initiative forms a part of Kerala's broader goal: empowering marginalized communities and addressing the unique challenges they face due to technological advancements, notably artificial intelligence.
Vijayan also highlighted the disparity in budget allocations, criticizing the Centre for allocating only 3.08 percent of its budget for marginalized groups, despite their significant population. In contrast, Kerala dedicates a larger share, ensuring a dignified existence for its backward communities, free from discrimination.
