Left Menu

Kerala's Tailored Disaster Management for Tribal Settlements: A New Era of Empowerment

Kerala's CM Pinarayi Vijayan announced new disaster management plans for tribal areas to combat natural calamities. This initiative, unveiled during the golden jubilee of the Scheduled Tribes Development Department, highlights the government's commitment to tribal empowerment amidst growing concerns over AI's impact on indigenous communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 09-08-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 21:12 IST
Kerala's Tailored Disaster Management for Tribal Settlements: A New Era of Empowerment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to safeguard tribal settlements from natural disasters, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced the implementation of tailored disaster management plans. Speaking at a milestone event marking the 50th anniversary of the state's Scheduled Tribes Development Department, Vijayan emphasized the urgent need for these targeted strategies.

The Chief Minister referenced comprehensive studies conducted in two tribal colonies, where specific vulnerabilities were identified. This ground-breaking initiative forms a part of Kerala's broader goal: empowering marginalized communities and addressing the unique challenges they face due to technological advancements, notably artificial intelligence.

Vijayan also highlighted the disparity in budget allocations, criticizing the Centre for allocating only 3.08 percent of its budget for marginalized groups, despite their significant population. In contrast, Kerala dedicates a larger share, ensuring a dignified existence for its backward communities, free from discrimination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025