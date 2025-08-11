Tensions Simmer as North Korea Condemns Joint Military Exercises

North Korea has launched a vehement attack on a forthcoming joint military exercise planned by South Korea and the United States, decrying it as "direct military provocation." This strong stance comes amidst seemingly improving relations across the Korean Peninsula.

North Korean Defence Minister No Kwang Chol stated that the North's military holds an "absolute mission" to protect national security against the large-scale 11-day drills, citing them as a real threat. He emphasized in a statement via KCNA that North Korean forces will respond assertively to these exercises, highlighting the perceived danger they pose.

The annual exercises, commencing on August 18, aim to bolster command control and troop mobilization amid North Korea's nuclear threats. However, inclement weather has postponed significant parts of the field exercise, a move seen as influenced by South Korea's liberal leadership under President Lee Jae Myung, seeking to lower tensions.

