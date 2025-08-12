Left Menu

MP Fined for Unauthorized Construction in Sambhal

Samajwadi Party MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq has been fined Rs 1.35 lakh for unauthorized construction in Sambhal. Despite submitting revised plans, a portion of the construction was not approved and must be demolished within 30 days to avoid further action.

Samajwadi Party's Sambhal MP, Zia-ur-Rehman Barq, faces a hefty fine of Rs 1.35 lakh for unauthorized construction activities, authorities revealed on Tuesday. The construction occurred in Sambhal's Deepa Sarai locality without an approved building plan.

An official statement highlights that a notice was issued by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Vikas Chandra on December 5 last year, with subsequent reminders. The MP proposed to submit a revised map, which was accepted, leading to the regularization of the legal portion of the construction upon payment of Rs 5,707.

However, a portion measuring one metre in length and 14 metres in width, identified as part of the setback area, was not regularized. This section must be removed within 30 days, failing which demolition procedures will be initiated according to regulations.

