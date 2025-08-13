Left Menu

Life Sentence for Couple in Family Murder Case

A court in Jharkhand's Palamu district has sentenced Rajdeo Pal and his wife Manju Devi to life imprisonment for the murder of Rajdeo's father. The court found the couple guilty of strangulating Sagar Mahato to death. An additional fine was imposed on them, with further imprisonment if unpaid.

In a significant ruling, a court in Jharkhand's Palamu district handed down life sentences to a man and his wife for the murder of his father.

The District and Additional Session Judge, Abhas Kumar, found Rajdeo Pal and Manju Devi guilty of strangulating Sagar Mahato in Kaudiya village last May.

The court also imposed a fine on the couple, with an additional year in jail if they fail to pay. A case was registered based on a complaint by Rajdeo's brother, leading to a formal charge-sheet backed by medical evidence.

