Life Sentence for Couple in Family Murder Case

In a significant ruling, a court in Jharkhand's Palamu district handed down life sentences to a man and his wife for the murder of his father.

The District and Additional Session Judge, Abhas Kumar, found Rajdeo Pal and Manju Devi guilty of strangulating Sagar Mahato in Kaudiya village last May.

The court also imposed a fine on the couple, with an additional year in jail if they fail to pay. A case was registered based on a complaint by Rajdeo's brother, leading to a formal charge-sheet backed by medical evidence.

