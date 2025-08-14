Left Menu

Supreme Court Demands Transparency in Bihar's Electoral Roll Revision

The Supreme Court has instructed the Election Commission of India to publish details of 65 lakh deleted names from Bihar's voters list, explaining reasons for non-inclusion. This directive aims to enhance transparency in Bihar’s special intensive revision of the electoral roll, amidst political contention.

The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the Election Commission of India (ECI) to disclose comprehensive details of approximately 65 lakh names deleted from the voters list in the course of Bihar's special intensive revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.

In a direction aimed at boosting transparency, a bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi instructed that the list, which includes names of deceased individuals and those who have migrated or relocated, should be displayed both at the panchayat and district level offices.

The court emphasized that adequate publicity through various media channels, including print and electronic, was crucial to inform the public. Aggrieved individuals who find their names deleted can approach poll officials with their Aadhaar cards. The ECI is required to submit a compliance report by August 22.

