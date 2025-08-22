Mahlobo Urges Innovation and Partnerships to Tackle Escalating Water Crisis

South Africa’s Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation, David Mahlobo, has called for bold innovation, regional partnerships, and sustainable practices to address the intensifying global water crisis. Speaking at the 3rd International Conference on Earth and Environmental Sciences (ICEES 2025) in Durban this week, Mahlobo warned that South Africa’s growing water scarcity cannot be treated as “business as usual.”

A Global Gathering for Solutions

The four-day conference, hosted from 17–20 August at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre, was organised by the University of Zululand in collaboration with China’s Chang’an University. It brought together leading scientists, policymakers, water authorities, industry leaders, and emerging scholars to explore innovative solutions for climate resilience and environmental sustainability.

With sessions covering climate change, water management, pollution control, and interdisciplinary approaches to sustainability, ICEES 2025 served as a platform for global dialogue, knowledge-sharing, and collaborative problem-solving.

Mahlobo joined a high-level panel on Water Security and Sustainable Development Goal 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation) alongside Dr. Risimati Mathye, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Water and Sanitation, and Sandile Mkhize, Chief Executive of uMngeni-uThukela Water.

South Africa’s Water Crisis: Urgent Measures Needed

Mahlobo underscored the severity of South Africa’s semi-arid conditions and the growing threat of droughts, floods, and climate-induced water scarcity. He noted that South Africa faces increasing pressure to secure sustainable water supplies as population growth, industrial demand, and urbanisation intensify the strain on limited resources.

To address this, the government recently launched the National Water Resource Strategy Number 3 (NWRS3). This strategy is designed to reassess the country’s water deficit, explore innovative technologies such as desalination, and strengthen partnerships with higher education institutions to improve resource management.

“We must investigate every option – from groundwater development and effluent reuse to the cost-effectiveness of desalination – if we are to secure our future water supply,” Mahlobo explained.

Harnessing Indigenous Knowledge and Community Voices

In addition to technological innovation, Mahlobo stressed the importance of integrating Indigenous Knowledge Systems (IKS) into water management strategies. Traditional land and water practices, he said, offer valuable lessons in resilience and sustainability.

“Communities are not passive beneficiaries; they are stakeholders. Their lived experiences of droughts and floods hold vital lessons for building resilience in the face of climate change,” he noted.

Mahlobo emphasised that future water solutions must be people-centered, inclusive, and informed by both modern science and community wisdom.

Bridging the Gap Between Science and Policy

The Deputy Minister also urged scientists and engineers to ensure that their research contributes directly to governance and decision-making processes. Too often, he warned, valuable findings remain in academic silos instead of shaping policy.

“Being a scientist or engineer does not mean stepping away from governance. Choose to be part of the main table where critical decisions are made, or risk being sidelined while the future of shared prosperity is shaped without your input,” Mahlobo told delegates.

This call highlights a growing recognition that scientific innovation must be closely linked with policy, implementation, and global cooperation if pressing environmental challenges are to be resolved.

The Role of ICEES 2025

ICEES 2025 was positioned as more than just an academic gathering. It sought to bridge the gap between research and practical application by encouraging collaborative projects that link universities, governments, and industries. By fostering an interdisciplinary approach, the conference aimed to strengthen global resilience against climate change and promote equitable access to natural resources.

The conference also reinforced the role of Africa as both a frontline region in the climate crisis and a key innovator in sustainability solutions. South Africa’s hosting of the event in KwaZulu-Natal underscored the urgency of addressing local challenges while contributing to global knowledge-sharing.

Towards a Sustainable Water Future

As the world grapples with escalating environmental crises, Mahlobo’s message was clear: the water crisis is global, urgent, and deeply interconnected. Solutions must combine innovation, indigenous knowledge, scientific research, and governance reforms, supported by international cooperation.

“Water is life, and without it, there can be no sustainable development. The time for bold action is now,” Mahlobo concluded.