Punjab Police Unravel Pakistan-Backed Terror Plot

The Punjab Police uncovered a Pakistan-ISI backed terror module after arresting one individual and seizing explosives in Batala. Investigations revealed ties to UK-based Babbar Khalsa International. Efforts continue to apprehend individuals involved in this cross-border conspiracy aimed at destabilizing Punjab.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-08-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 20:33 IST
In a significant development, the Punjab Police has dismantled a terror module allegedly backed by the Pakistan-based ISI, with the apprehension of one person and the recovery of explosives in Batala.

Preliminary investigations have linked the seized items to the UK-based Babbar Khalsa International faction, under the directive of Pakistan-based terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda. Officials uncovered four hand grenades, an RDX-based IED, and communication equipment strategically placed near Amritsar.

Efforts are underway to secure the deportation of fugitive operatives involved, as police collaborate with international authorities to combat this threat and preserve peace in the region. The investigation has uncovered connections to organized criminal networks with intentions of regional destabilization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

