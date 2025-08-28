SA to Mark African Traditional Medicine Day, Focus on Evidence and Innovation

South Africa will join other African nations in commemorating African Traditional Medicine Day on 31 August 2025, a continental observance that celebrates the role of traditional healing practices in improving health and well-being while advancing research and innovation in indigenous medicine.

Traditional Medicine’s Role in Primary Healthcare

According to the Department of Health, more than 80% of people worldwide, particularly in developing regions, continue to rely on traditional medicine for their primary healthcare needs. This reliance highlights not only its accessibility but also its deep cultural and spiritual significance.

“Traditional medicine remains an essential pillar of healthcare for millions of people. Its practices—ranging from herbal remedies to spiritual and indigenous therapies—are embedded in communities and provide affordable, culturally relevant healthcare solutions,” the department said.

2025 Commemoration in North West

This year’s South African national commemoration will be hosted on Friday, 29 August, at the Moruleng Stadium outside Rustenburg in the North West province. The event will be led by Deputy Minister of Health, Dr Joe Phaahla, alongside North West MEC for Health, Sello Lehari, local government representatives, and traditional leaders.

The 2025 observance takes place under the theme: “Strengthening the evidence base for traditional medicine.” The focus reflects a growing call for integrating traditional knowledge into formal health systems, supported by scientific research, safety protocols, and innovation in therapeutic development.

Strengthening Research and Collaboration

The Department of Health emphasised that African Traditional Medicine Day is not only about recognition but also about building stronger partnerships. The aim is to foster collaboration between:

Traditional health practitioners , who preserve indigenous knowledge systems.

Scientific and research institutions , which can validate, test, and enhance traditional practices.

The private sector, which can contribute to local production and manufacturing of herbal and plant-based therapeutics.

Such collaboration, the department said, is key to improving health outcomes, developing local pharmaceutical industries, and ensuring sustainable use of Africa’s vast biodiversity.

A Global Framework for Traditional Medicine

Earlier this year, in May 2025, the 78th World Health Assembly approved the World Health Organisation’s Global Traditional Medicine Strategy 2025–2034. This strategy provides a ten-year framework to promote universal access to safe, effective, and people-centred traditional, complementary, and integrative medicine.

The WHO strategy calls for investment in research and digital technologies, integration into primary healthcare, and regulation that balances safety with accessibility. South Africa’s commemoration aligns with this global push to modernise and scale up the role of traditional medicine in universal health coverage.

Honouring Generations of Knowledge

For centuries, traditional medicine has served as the first line of care for African communities, with healers, herbalists, and spiritual leaders safeguarding indigenous practices. The commemoration also serves to honour these practitioners and the generational wisdom they have preserved.

By formally recognising their contribution, South Africa seeks to bridge the gap between modern science and ancestral knowledge, creating a health system that is both inclusive and resilient.

Looking Ahead

As the continent faces evolving health challenges—from chronic illnesses to new disease outbreaks—traditional medicine continues to provide solutions that are community-rooted, affordable, and culturally relevant.

With evidence-based validation and innovation, experts believe traditional medicine could play a bigger role in the global health system, strengthening Africa’s contribution to health security and economic development.

“The future lies in integrating the best of traditional and modern medicine,” said the Department of Health. “By building evidence and strengthening partnerships, we ensure that Africa’s indigenous knowledge continues to heal generations to come.”