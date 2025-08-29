Left Menu

Myanmar's Crackdown on Karen National Union Deepens Political Crisis

Myanmar's military has designated the Karen National Union (KNU), a key ethnic rebel group, as a terrorist organization, escalating tensions ahead of planned elections. This move seeks to outlaw the KNU's activities, including planned disruptions of the polls. The KNU has fought for autonomy since 1948 and opposes the military's rule.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 29-08-2025 01:18 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 01:18 IST
Myanmar's Crackdown on Karen National Union Deepens Political Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Myanmar's military government has intensified its crackdown on dissent by designating the Karen National Union (KNU) as a terrorist organization. This step, announced Thursday, criminalizes virtually any activities related to the KNU, including third-party contacts. The move is aimed at stymieing the group's plans to disrupt the upcoming elections set for December 28.

The KNU, fighting for autonomy since 1948, has been at odds with the central government. Tensions rekindled in 2021 when the military seized power from Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government, with the KNU emerging as a strong opponent. The military government claims that the KNU has caused significant harm to public security and infrastructure, reinforcing its terrorist designation.

The military government's leader, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, has deemed the polls essential, amid allegations of their being a pretense to legitimize the 2021 coup. With other opposition groups joining KNU in boycotting or planning to disrupt the elections, critiques allege that the polls lack fairness without Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy. The KNU demands military withdrawal from politics, a federal democracy, and international intervention in Myanmar's crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Reserve Showdown: Lisa Cook vs. Trump Administration

Federal Reserve Showdown: Lisa Cook vs. Trump Administration

 United States
2
US Diplomat's 'Animalistic' Remark Sparks Outcry in Lebanon

US Diplomat's 'Animalistic' Remark Sparks Outcry in Lebanon

 Lebanon
3
Denmark's Economic Outlook Dims Amid Novo Nordisk Struggles

Denmark's Economic Outlook Dims Amid Novo Nordisk Struggles

 Global
4
Vance Champions 'Working Families Tax Cut' Amid GOP Midterm Push

Vance Champions 'Working Families Tax Cut' Amid GOP Midterm Push

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025