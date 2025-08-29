Myanmar's Crackdown on Karen National Union Deepens Political Crisis

Myanmar's military government has intensified its crackdown on dissent by designating the Karen National Union (KNU) as a terrorist organization. This step, announced Thursday, criminalizes virtually any activities related to the KNU, including third-party contacts. The move is aimed at stymieing the group's plans to disrupt the upcoming elections set for December 28.

The KNU, fighting for autonomy since 1948, has been at odds with the central government. Tensions rekindled in 2021 when the military seized power from Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government, with the KNU emerging as a strong opponent. The military government claims that the KNU has caused significant harm to public security and infrastructure, reinforcing its terrorist designation.

The military government's leader, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, has deemed the polls essential, amid allegations of their being a pretense to legitimize the 2021 coup. With other opposition groups joining KNU in boycotting or planning to disrupt the elections, critiques allege that the polls lack fairness without Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy. The KNU demands military withdrawal from politics, a federal democracy, and international intervention in Myanmar's crisis.

