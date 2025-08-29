Auto Driver Sentenced to Life for Attempting to Rape and Murder Tribal Woman

An auto driver in Adilabad district has been sentenced to life imprisonment by a local court for attempting to rape and murder a tribal woman. The court also imposed a Rs 30,000 fine, convicting him under multiple legal provisions.

The offense took place on August 31, 2024, when the woman boarded the driver's auto in Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district. She was attacked and left unconscious but was eventually aided by bystanders who assisted in hospitalizing her.

The conviction was hailed as a victory for justice by Kumuram Bheem Asifabad Superintendent of Police Kantilal Patil, who praised the efforts of the police and the Special Public Prosecutor involved in the case. The case had previously incited tribal protests and communal tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)