Swift Relief Efforts Mobilized in Warwan Valley After Destructive Cloudburst

The Jammu and Kashmir administration is taking swift action following a devastating cloudburst in the Warwan Valley of Kishtwar district. The incident, which occurred Wednesday evening, resulted in significant damage to 15 houses and vast swathes of agricultural land, although fortunately, no lives were lost.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has expressed his deep sorrow over the damage. He directed the administration to ensure immediate relief efforts and rehabilitation for the affected families. Top officials, including Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Sharma and Kishtwar SSP Naresh Singh, have been dispatched to the area to assess and address the crisis directly.

Efforts are already underway to provide relief and restore essential services. A community kitchen has been established to support those impacted, and officials are working to re-establish connectivity and safety, particularly for the Bakerwal community in the upper reaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)