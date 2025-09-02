Family Dispute in Kerala Leads to Tragic Death

Tragedy struck a family in Kerala when a 65-year-old man, Ravindran, succumbed to injuries following an alleged altercation with his son in their Vanchikkuzhi home. The incident unfolded during a late-night argument, raising concerns about family disputes turning violent.

Police confirmed that Ravindran, who had a history of heart complications, collapsed after being pushed by his son, Nishad. Despite being rushed to the hospital, Ravindran could not be saved and was pronounced dead around midnight.

Authorities have detained Nishad, 35, as investigations continue to understand the full circumstances surrounding the tragic event. Initial reports indicate that the quarrel stemmed from ongoing familial tensions.

