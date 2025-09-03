Left Menu

Historic Sentence: Jesuit Priests Jailed in Bolivia for Concealing Child Abuse

Bolivian courts have sentenced two elderly Jesuit priests, Marcos Recolons and Ramon Alaix, to prison for concealing child abuse by a colleague. Their convictions mark the first successful prosecution against senior Jesuit members in Bolivia for such crimes. This case has sparked further investigations against other implicated priests.

In a landmark decision, Bolivian courts delivered a one-year prison sentence to two elderly Spanish Jesuit priests, Marcos Recolons and Ramon Alaix, for concealing decades of child sex abuse by their colleague, Alfonso Pedrajas.

The case represents Bolivia's first successful criminal prosecution against high-ranking members of the Catholic Jesuit order for covering up abuse. Prosecutors highlighted that both Recolons and Alaix, as leaders of the Jesuit order, were aware of Pedrajas's offenses but failed to notify authorities, thus allowing ongoing contact with minors.

The revelation emerged in 2023 via Pedrajas's diary, detailing abuses of at least 85 minors. The ruling has ignited international discourse on Church accountability and led to further investigations. While some see the sentencing as mild, it is viewed as a pivotal moment in confronting ecclesiastical abuses.

